Joanne Wade awarded OBE for energy efficiency work

Image: Shutterstock

Dr Joanne Wade, CEO of the Association for the Conservation of Energy (ACE), has been awarded an OBE for her services to energy efficiency.

She has been credited with dedicating her work to raising awareness of the benefits energy efficiency can play in the UK, in particular highlighting these issues to both industry and government.

The award recognises how Dr Wade’s research has helped the UK meet its emissions targets and help reduce the scale and severity of fuel poverty.

She also teaches at Imperial College London and the University of Surrey.

Speaking about her award, Dr Wade said: “I am delighted that the importance of energy efficiency is being acknowledged in this way.

“I intend to continue working to ensure that energy efficiency becomes more central to government policy and to how we all view the energy system.”