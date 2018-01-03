Finance, procurement and risk assessment

About this course:

This short online course provides an overview of finance, procurement and risk assessment for energy managers. On this course, you wil learn how to plan, develop and manage budgets to identify, evaluate and implement energy saving opportunities in your organisation. The course will also review how to build and present a business case for energy efficiency projects, the importance of life cycle cost analysis, financial tools for evaluation, and assessing risk when buying utilities and procuring energy efficiency equipment.

This course is self-paced and can be started at any time.

CPD: 10 hours

Qualification:

Successful completion of this course results in the EI Level 2 Certificate in Finance, Procurement and Risk Assessment.

This course also forms one of the modules of the EI’s longer EI Level 2: Energy Management Professional course and qualification.

Assessment:

This course is assessed via a short online test following the course.

Who should take this course:

This course reccomended for those with 1-2 years’ experience in energy management. Although there are no official prerequisites it is reccomended that you have at least A level maths or equivalent.

100 Credits – Please email [email protected] for more information and to book your place.