UK gas production drops by 9%

Government report suggests that gas production dropped by 9% in the three months leading up to February compared to the same period last year
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/26/2024 7:19 AM
Call for government support in phasing out gas cookers
Image: Shutterstock
Gas production in the UK dropped by 9% in the three-month period leading up to February 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Government data shows that imports decreased by 15% due to reduced demand.

There was also a significant drop in exports, which fell by 55% during the same timeframe.

The decline in exports contrasts with the record-high levels observed a year prior when the UK supported European initiatives to reduce reliance on Russian gas.

Despite the decrease, exports remain substantial, primarily due to continued exports to mainland Europe through interconnections.

UK gas demand also declined, showing a 2.2% drop for January and February 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

