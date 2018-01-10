Diesel ‘will be dead in a decade’

Image: Shutterstock

Diesel cars will be obsolete within a decade.

That’s according to the CEO of decentralised energy firm Energi Mine, who has called on the government to introduce a scrappage scheme with immediate effect.

Omar Rahim said sales of diesel cars are in terminal decline following the release of new statistics from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which revealed they fell 17.1% last year as higher taxes and pollution fears hit demand.

He added: “The government now needs to incentivise those who reduce their environmental impact by introducing a scrappage scheme that encourages drivers to switch to electric cars.

“Electric vehicles are here to stay – the transport sector makes up 30% of global energy consumption but everything is moving towards decreasing energy consumption.”

Aston University expects a further 10% drop in sales this year and says diesel will account for less than a third of the market by 2020.