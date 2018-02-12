Jack Daniel’s owner toasts 30MW wind deal

The owner of brands such as Jack Daniel’s and Chambord has announced an agreement to buy 30MW of renewable energy.

Brown-Forman Corporation is buying green electricity from Infinity Renewables’ Solomon Forks Wind Project in Kansas under a 15-year deal.

It is expected to generate the equivalent of more than 90% of the firm’s annual power use in the US.

The project is part of the spirits and wine producer’s goal to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2023.

Rob Frederick, Vice President for Corporate Responsibility at Brown-Forman said: “It takes energy to distill and produce our high quality spirits and wines. This new wind project will add new renewable energy capacity to the grid and demonstrates our commitment to a lower carbon economy.

“We believe that renewable energy is a prime solution for a sustainable energy future.”