Waste criminals locked behind bars

Image: Shutterstock

Two men have been arrested in London in connection with a nationwide waste crime investigation.

The Environment Agency, the Metropolitan Police Service and Government Agency Intelligence Network apprehended a 29-year-old man and a 46-year-old man at their homes in Chelsea and Hampstead Heath.

The men were arrested for questioning in relation to waste crime, fraud and money laundering offences in Lancashire, Middlesborough, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Kent.

They are now being investigated for offences under Section 33 Environmental Protection Act which states “it is an offence to deposit controlled waste or knowingly cause or permit the deposit of controlled waste on any land unless an environmental permit authorising the deposit is in force”.

The waste in question is baled mixed municipal waste.

Environment Agency Team Leader, Mark Rumble, said: “These arrests are part of extremely serious organised crime activity, which involves the dumping of illegal waste, fraud and money laundering across the country.

“We are working closely with partners to share intelligence on illegal waste activity to ensure the culprits are brought to justice.”