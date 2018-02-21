India to host World Environment Day 2018

Image: Shutterstock/ELN

India is the global host of the World Environment Day this year.

It will take place on 5th June, with ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ the theme for this year’s edition urging governments, industry, communities and individuals to come together and explore sustainable alternatives and urgently cut the production and excessive use of single-use plastic polluting the oceans.

The world uses around 500 billion plastic bags a year, out of which eight million tonnes end up in the oceans – that’s equivalent to a full garbage truck a minute.

World Environment Day is a UN Environment-led global event which began in 1972.