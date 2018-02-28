Project aims to inject hydrogen into UK gas network

Image: Shutterstock

A project that aims to inject hydrogen into a gas network in the UK has officially been launched.

The HyDeploy project hopes to establish the potential for blending hydrogen – up to 20% by volume – and is working towards a one-year live trial on part of Keele University’s private gas network, starting in 2019.

Led by Cadent, formerly National Grid Gas Distribution, in partnership with Northern Gas Networks and technical experts, the project is currently gathering data from laboratory tests and safety checks on gas appliances in customers’ homes.

That includes testing appliances with blends of hydrogen, with data to be submitted to the Health and Safety Executive in April.

David Parkin, Director of Safety & Network Strategy at Cadent, said: “HyDeploy will provide important practical evidence to help us understand how hydrogen could help to reduce carbon emissions from heat in a practical and affordable way for UK customers.”