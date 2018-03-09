UK backs Peru’s first green bonds market

Image: Shutterstock

The UK is helping develop the first green bonds market in Peru.

It has joined forces with the Lima Stock Exchange (BVL) in an effort to tackle climate change in the country.

A Guide to Green Bonds in Peru, which will present the basic principles that must be met in order to issue green bonds to finance projects for the mitigation and adaptation to climate change, will be launched later this month.

The UK Government is investing £22,900 in the initiative, following the success of a similar project in Mexico.