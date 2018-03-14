Shell awards £120k to three low carbon start-ups

Image: Shell

Three businesses have won funding totalling £120,000 to further develop their low carbon technologies.

Cambridge start-up Cambond Ltd has developed a sustainable alternative to plastics, called CAMPOSITE, Brill Power develops battery management technology to boost the lifetime of batteries for energy storage and electric vehicles (EVs) while Seawater Greenhouse uses sunlight, wind and seawater to grow crops in arid coastal environments.

Each company will receive £40,000 under the Shell Springboard programme, which has so far awarded £4 million to almost 100 low carbon entrepreneurs.

The latest regional winners join three other companies competing for the overall prize of £150,00 at the final competition in London in May.

Alongside the funding, the firms will receive advice on growing their business and building their brand.