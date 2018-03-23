Rolls-Royce links up with UK start-up for energy storage

Image: Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce has signed an agreement with a UK-based start-up to develop the next generation of high energy storage technology.

It will work with Superdielectrics to explore the potential of using polymers to create the technology in collaboration with the Universities of Bristol and Surrey.

The start-up has been developing hydrophilic materials, similar to those originally designed for soft contact lenses, to increase the electricity storage capabilities of capacitors which store power by creating electrostatic fields.

The firms believe the polymers could potentially provide an opportunity to create capacitors that are able to rival “and even exceed” the storage capacity of traditional rechargeable batteries and charge much faster than existing lithium-ion batteries.

Dr. Dave Smith, Director of Central Technology, Rolls-Royce, said: “We believe that electrification will play an increasingly important role in many of our markets over the coming years and by working with partners on potential new technologies for energy storage we can ensure that Rolls-Royce is well positioned to take advantage of new developments.”