UN organisations commit to e-waste management

Image: Shutterstock

Organisations from the UN system most active in addressing the global electronic waste (e-waste) have pledged to bring an end to it.

They have signed a Letter of Intent, paving the way for co-ordination and collaboration for the management of e-waste.

The signatories include UN Environment, the International Telecommunication Union, UN University, International Labour Organisation, the Basel and Stockholm Convention and the UN Institute for Training and Research.

While the transition towards a more digital world offer opportunities for sustainable development, they also contribute to the growth of the global use of electrical and electronic equipment and consequently to growing amounts of e-waste.

In 2016, around 44.7 million metric tonnes of e-waste was generated globally.