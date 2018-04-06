Arts festival goes green with Good Energy

Image: Shutterstock

A literature and arts festival in Wales is to be 100% powered by renewable electricity from Good Energy.

The Hay Festival, which brings writers, comics, innovators and other cultural leaders together over a period of 11 days, says the deal will help the event move closer to completely mitigating its environmental impacts.

In previous years, 80% of waste produced at the festival has been recycled, re-used or composted and a network of public buses throughout the week limit audience travel emissions, in addition to a free electric vehicle (EV) charging point.

Water standpipes are available across the site to refill bottles with and this year the festival will also switch to reusable beer and wine ‘glasses’ and trial a new reusable hot drink cups system.

Glastonbury festival plans to ban the use of plastic bottles when it returns in 2019.