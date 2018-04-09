Uber appoints former British Gas exec

Image: Mr.Whiskey / Shutterstock

Uber has appointed a former British Gas Executive to its board as part of a restructuring aimed to keep its service running in London.

New non-executive director Susan Hooper was previously the Managing Director of British Gas Residential Services.

Tom Elvidge, General Manager of Uber in the UK, said: “Under our new leadership we’re implementing major changes including more safety features, improvements for drivers and a new approach to partnering with cities.

The ride-sharing service has recently suspended its self-driving car tests in North America after a fatal accident.