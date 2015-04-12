Durham University Electric Motorsport (DUEM) are Britain’s most established and leading solar car team, designing, building, and racing electric cars. More than 50 undergraduate and postgraduate students are involved in the team, with specialities in Vehicle Dynamics, Electronics, Aerodynamics, all working to design a green, efficient car. DUEM are currently building our most ambitious Solar Powered Car yet for entry into the World Solar Challenge in 2019. In October 2017 we raced our solar car, DUSC, 3000 km across the Australian continent. The team is entirely funded by sponsorship with a dedicated Business, PR & Marketing team working hard to ensure we attract the funding necessary to bring the cars from our imagination to the road. In order to promote ourselves to the public and potential sponsors, we have presented at events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed and twice at the UN Climate Summit. We are also a founding member of the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions, signed at the UN Climate Summit COP23. DUEM would like to thank all of their sponsors for their continued commitment. If you are interested in sponsoring the team, please take a look at our Website for more information, or feel free to contact us directly ([email protected]). Come and see us at Energy Live Future; one day your other car may well be a solar car!