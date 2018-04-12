Jo Saunders, Innovation Programme Manager, RBS

My name is Jo Saunders and I am the Innovation Manager for Workplace Projects at the Royal Bank of Scotland. I am a professional, highly motivated and accomplished leader who over the past 24 years has gained extensive knowledge in the banking industry. My experience includes; Innovation, Sustainability, Operations, Fraud Strategy, Risk, Communications, Project Management, Business Performance, Customer Service delivery, Organisational and logistics lead for corporate events.

I have a passion for working with people, whether that’s leading or mentoring and I strongly believe that to build a great business you must build rapport and trust with your colleagues in order to achieve great things.

I currently manage the development and delivery of the bank’s workplace innovation sustainability programme. RBS has opened it’s portfolio to innovators to test products that lead to resource efficiency (reduced use of water, waste and energy). I project manager our existing programme of works and deliver the RBS’ agreed agenda.