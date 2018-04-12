Henry Majed, Partnerships Director, 2degrees

Henry is Partnerships Director at 2degrees, the world’s leading collaboration platform for sustainable business. He leads the growth of the Innovation Gateway, an alliance of major organisations working together to reduce the costs and environmental impacts of their properties.

Prior to 2degrees, Henry held senior roles with Mars, Twentieth Century Fox, Johnson & Johnson and consultant to the World Health Organisation. Henry has a keen interest in driving responsible leadership and resilient business, and is a recognised speaker on ‘Leading Innovation for Resilience’ across industry and academia.

Henry completed his PhD at the University of Cambridge and joined 2degrees after his MBA at Said Business School, University of Oxford.