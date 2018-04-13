Newcastle and Sunderland charge towards EV infrastructure

An electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company has won a contract to build and operate two fast charging sites in Newcastle and Sunderland.

Fastned has won a tender from the North East Combined Authority (NECA) and Newcastle University to build “Go Ultra Low Filling Stations”, which allow multiple EVs of any make and model to charge up to 100 times faster than possible at home.

Each station will house six fast chargers powered by solar panel canopies to provide clean electricity.

Fastned has said it will also collaborate closely with Newcastle University’s researchers to develop a greater understanding of the impact of EV charging on local electrical grids and the potential roles for EVs and battery storage in the future.

The project is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the UK Collaboratorium for Research in Infrastructure and Cities (UKCRIC) and the UK Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV).