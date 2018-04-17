Finance & Markets

Global investment firm KKR to sell 75% stake in South Staffordshire

South Staffordshire is the parent company of South Staffordshire Water, which supplies water to around 1.6 million customers in the UK

By Priyanka Shrestha
Tuesday 17 April 2018
Global investment company KKR has agreed to sell its 75% equity stake in South Staffordshire.

The latter firm is comprised of South Staffordshire Water, which supplies water to around 1.6 million customers in the UK and a non-regulated business that provides contractual specialist services primarily to the UK water sector.

The non-regulated business includes SSI Services and Echo Managed Services.

The 75% stake will be sold to pension funds and other institutional investors advised by Arjun Infrastructure Partners (AIP).