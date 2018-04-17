Global investment firm KKR to sell 75% stake in South Staffordshire

Global investment company KKR has agreed to sell its 75% equity stake in South Staffordshire.

The latter firm is comprised of South Staffordshire Water, which supplies water to around 1.6 million customers in the UK and a non-regulated business that provides contractual specialist services primarily to the UK water sector.

The non-regulated business includes SSI Services and Echo Managed Services.

The 75% stake will be sold to pension funds and other institutional investors advised by Arjun Infrastructure Partners (AIP).