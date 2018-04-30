UK firms offered PPAs for Vattenfall’s Scottish wind farm

Businesses in the UK are being offered the opportunity to buy renewable power directly from Vattenfall’s planned onshore wind project in Scotland.

The Swedish firm is offering to sell green electricity from the South Kyle Wind Farm via corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The contracts would provide index-fixed prices for periods of between 10 to 20 years in multiples of 1MW – approximately 3GWh a year.

The wind farm, which was granted planning permission last year, has a grid connection for 165MW and will generate an estimated 500GWh of electricity per year.

Vattenfall is accepting tenders until June 2018.

James Hunt, Vattenfall’s UK Originator said: “More businesses are starting to recognise the importance of taking a longer term approach to tackling climate change in both their operations and through their supply chains. Corporate PPAs can be part of the solution to fix all or part of their energy prices.”