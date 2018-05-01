UK powers on without coal

The Haven Power market report: your handy review of energy market changes over the last 7 days.
Here’s a summary of the week:
- High levels of renewable output kept coal-fired generation out of the mix again.
- Day-ahead prices followed wind output levels up and down.
- Excess generation resulted in National Grid paying generators to reduce their output.
- National Balancing Point (NBP) for gas was the main driver for UK seasonal contracts.
- Brent Crude oil benchmark reached a 3.5-year high.
This market report is particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.
