UK powers on without coal

The Haven Power market report: your handy review of energy market changes over the last 7 days.

Here’s a summary of the week:

High levels of renewable output kept coal-fired generation out of the mix again.

Day-ahead prices followed wind output levels up and down.

Excess generation resulted in National Grid paying generators to reduce their output.

National Balancing Point (NBP) for gas was the main driver for UK seasonal contracts.

Brent Crude oil benchmark reached a 3.5-year high.

