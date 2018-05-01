Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up, The Haven Power Market Report

UK powers on without coal

By Freddie Rand
Tuesday 1 May 2018
The Haven Power market report: your handy review of energy market changes over the last 7 days.

Here’s a summary of the week:

  • High levels of renewable output kept coal-fired generation out of the mix again.
  • Day-ahead prices followed wind output levels up and down.
  • Excess generation resulted in National Grid paying generators to reduce their output.
  • National Balancing Point (NBP) for gas was the main driver for UK seasonal contracts.
  • Brent Crude oil benchmark reached a 3.5-year high.

This market report is particularly relevant if you’re buying electricity flexibly, or about to sign or renew a fixed electricity contract. Getting these decisions right can reduce your vulnerability to price-peaks in the wholesale market and save you money.

For the details – and our weekly analysis of day-ahead power, imbalance prices, renewable power, seasonal contracts and annual power – simply check out the Haven Power website for the full market report.