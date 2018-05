The World Bank has approved financing worth $180 million (£133m) to boost energy security in Kenya.

The loan will be used to help strengthen the financial position of state-run Kenya Electricity Generation Company (KenGen).

It manages 70% of Kenya’s generation capacity of 1,631MW, making it one of the largest in East Africa.

The World Bank loan will support KenGen in raising up to $300 million (£221m) in total to be used to refinance its existing loans.