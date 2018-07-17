Pivot Power to build £25 million battery and EV hub in Southampton

Pivot Power has announced plans to build a £25 million grid-scale battery and electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Southampton.

It has chosen the city for the first of 45 similar sites across the UK and says the project will put the city at the forefront of the smart energy revolution, creating the infrastructure needed to encourage drivers to switch to EVs and support action to clean up the city’s air pollution.

It will be one of the UK’s biggest sites of its kind, storing enough electricity to supply nearly 6,000 homes for a day from a single charge.

The facility is expected to be operational by July 2019.

Matthew Boulton, Chief Operating Officer of Pivot Power, said: “We want to support councils working to clean up air pollution, promote low carbon policies and develop a sustainable economy with better services for local people.

“Close collaboration will ensure that we build the right infrastructure in the right place to make it easy for drivers, businesses and public services to switch to EVs.”