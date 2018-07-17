Electric car breaks hill-climb record at Goodwood

An electric production car has broken the record for the fastest battery-powered ascent of the iconic hill-climb at Goodwood House.

Driven by Peter Dumbreck, the NIO EP9 made it up the winding track in 44.32 seconds, the fifth fastest official timed run to be set during the event’s entire 25-year history.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed aims to attract and showcase extraordinary vehicles of all kinds and takes place at the home of the Duke of Richmond’s Goodwood House in Sussex.

Peter Dumbreck, driver of the record-breaking car, said: “I think I did my best top half of the hill-climb all weekend and I was able to do my fastest run of the event so I am really happy.

“It could have been maybe a tenth or two faster but I doubt that I would have beaten the Pike’s Peak hill-climb car here today so all in all, we are very happy.”