New solar plant in Poland cuts 2.5 tonnes of carbon emissions each day

A new solar farm in Poland is cutting carbon emissions by 2.5 tonnes every day.

Sun Investment Group’s clean energy facility in Gralewo is the first of 43 similar facilities the firm plans to build by mid-2019 and will provide enough solar energy in 24 hours to power a television for six hours a day for 27 years.

The Lithuanian investment management company worked with energy group E-Energija and solar construction company I+D Energias to build the 42MW plant.

Deividas Varabauskas, CEO and Managing Partner of Sun Investment Group, said: “Gralewo plant with its expected production of over 1,000MWh will also save almost 1,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year that would be otherwise emitted to the atmosphere during the production of the same amount of energy using fossil fuels like hard coal.”