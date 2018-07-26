Canary Wharf aims to be ‘world’s first’ plastic-free commercial centre

Canary Wharf has made a commitment to become the “world’s first” plastic-free commercial centre.

It has joined forces with Surfers Against Sewage in their Plastic Free Community initiative, becoming the first commercial centre to sign up.

Canary Wharf – which stretches across 16.5 million square feet of London real estate – has set targets across five key areas: governance, local business support, community engagement, community events and the formation of a steering group to take the work forward.

It will specifically focus on helping local businesses and retailers to remove at least three items of single-use plastic, eliminating them completely or replacing them with sustainable alternatives.

It also intends to conduct a plastic audit across the estate as part of its existing 12-month #BreakingThePlasticHabit initiative.

Steve Greig, Co-Managing Director at Canary Wharf Management said: “Going for Plastic Free Community accreditation with Surfers Against Sewage is our next step in the #BreakingThePlasticHabit campaign, our framework to continue this long term strategy, something we truly hope will become a part of Canary Wharf’s legacy.

“It is our dream that this project will change our incredible community and its environment in a credible and positive way.”