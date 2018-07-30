Toyota to roll-out driverless EVs at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Toyota is to provide driverless electric vehicles (EVs) to transport athletes and visitors around the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo.

The Japanese car manufacturer says its Concept-i vehicles will form part of a larger fleet of more than 3,000 passenger vehicles, including the hydrogen fuel-cell Mirai and Sora bus.

The battery-powered cars can recognise emotions using artificial intelligence technology and even make conversation with passengers.

It is estimated 15 million visitors will join Tokyo’s 15 million citizens during the Games – Toyota and the event’s organisers aim to achieve the lowest emissions target level of any official vehicle fleet ever used at the Olympics.

President Akio Toyoda spoke about how the technology will be particularly beneficial for disabled visitors to the Paralympics. He said: “If someone wants to take on a challenge and moving is what is preventing them from doing so, Toyota would like to help tackle that problem. We want mobility to be a possibility, not an obstacle.”