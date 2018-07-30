Total signs deal to buy two gas-fired power plants in France

Total has agreed to buy two gas-fired combined cycle power plants (CCGT) in France from KKR-Energas.

The firm says the sites represent an electricity generation capacity of approximately 825MW and will help it reach its objective of achieving a 15% share of the business-to-consumer gas and power supply market in France and Belgium within the next five years.

Philippe Sauquet, President of Gas, Renewables and Power at Total, said: “This acquisition allows Total to continue its integration along the gas and electricity value chain, from production to marketing.

“Gas-fired power generation sources are an ideal complement to intermittent renewable sources of electricity – these flexible power plants enable the group to optimise the cost of electricity supply to its customers.”