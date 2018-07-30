Latest Jobs – Data Analyst – Utility People

Do you have a passion for statistics and data analytics? Are the details important to you? Do you want to work for a reputable company that has an excellent social environment whilst also being able to build a career? We are looking to recruit a Data Analyst to work in the City of London. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn hands-on about the utilities industry and offers fantastic networking opportunities for those looking to build a career within the utilities and energy sector.

The Data Analyst position would suit a recent graduate or someone who has gained some experience within a regulated industry to gain a footing in the utility industry. If this sounds like the role for you, Apply today!

Responsibilities:

• The production of timely and accurate monthly reporting on industry performance across several contracts

• The management of industry risk assessment model

• The manipulation and analysis of data within Excel to find trends and patterns

• The interpretation of data to form conclusions

• The production of clear and concise reporting of analysis findings

• Participation in industry meetings

• Presentation of summary of findings and any recommendations if required

• The management and resolution of enquires raised during industry meetings on a timely basis

• The management of the process of analysing data sets, producing reports for publication, summarising findings and maintaining dashboards

• The management of the schedule for provision of data with the client

• Understanding and management of the relationship between industry risk, performance monitoring, industry performance and recommendation for controls

• Providing friendly and reliable expert advice to stakeholders via email or phone enquires

• Uploading reports and meeting papers via document share platform and website.

Skills required:

• Strong Excel skills with the ability to create and manipulate complex formulas across multiple spreadsheets.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and able to communicate complex issues, solutions and arguments to technical and non-technical stakeholders

• Analytical, fact-focused and a lateral thinker

• An ability to interpret and analyse large volumes of data

• Have experience in risk modelling and understanding of risk modelling techniques

• Excellent planning and organisational abilities,

• Fast learner, able to assimilate and understand new information and subject areas in short spaces of time and pick up new processes and ways of working quickly

• Strong client engagement and stakeholder management abilities, able to elicit and capture stakeholder needs and requirements and provide critical assessment.

