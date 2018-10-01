Vattenfall enters French retail energy market

Vattenfall has announced it will be supplying gas and electricity to householders in France.

It has entered the retail energy market, offering customers “climate-smart” energy, helping them reducing their dependency on fossil fuels.

It already offers renewable energy with a Guarantee of Origin to business customers in France.

The company has operated in the country since 2000 and currently supplies more than 4,000 business customers.

Henri Reboullet, CEO of Vattenfall Energies said: “All the factors are in place to ensure a successful launch. Firstly, there is our highly competitive offering, with a unique environmental commitment, combined with a high-quality customer service and powerful digital tools.

“Secondly, a market that is really only just starting to open up, with 80% of retail customers still on regulated tariffs. This represents huge untapped potential for a major player such as Vattenfall.”