BP and Norway’s Aker BP form technology alliance

Energy giant BP has signed an agreement with Norway’s Aker BP to explore joint innovation and technology opportunities.

They will seek out potential venture capital investments and look into possible areas of co-operation in developing and deploying “advanced technologies” in their businesses, including seismic techniques and processing and subsea and robot technology.

The alliance will also identify innovations that could help improve the environmental performance of offshore oil and gas production.

Steve Cook, BP Technology’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “Woking together with Aker BP, our alliance will be focused on identifying technologies that could be transformational in the upstream sector, enabling the digital transformation of subsurface characterisation and workflows.

“Our alliance will help both companies identify and invest in innovation that will help secure and advance our industry’s future.”