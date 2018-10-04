EXPO 18' Speaker

Dr Maria Spyrou

By Freddie Rand
Thursday 4 October 2018

Dr Maria Spyrou works for Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick, helping teams to develop and deliver their sustainability initiatives. Maria was the Energy Efficiency Manager for M&S for 3 years, developing and delivering more than £20M worth of energy efficiency initiatives. She also spent 4 years working as a Research Engineer for the Energy team at Tesco, analysing their energy data, creating forecasting models, and validating business cases. Maria has an Engineering Doctorate in the energy efficiency of buildings from Loughborough University.

