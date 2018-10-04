Kingspan joins global initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Kingspan Group has announced its commitment to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It is aiming for a 10% reduction in emissions by 2025 from the base year of 2017, in addition to its previous commitment of securing net zero energy status by 2020.

The company, which specialises in insulation panel systems, fuel and energy storage solutions and building fabric, said around 69% of total energy used by its operations came from renewable sources last year.

It joins more than 370 companies, including Coca-Cola, Dell, GlaxoSmithKline and Tesco, which have already pledged to reduce emissions in line with the Paris climate agreement.

Gene Murtagh, CEO of Kingspan said: “At Kingspan, we are dedicated to sustainable business practice, from our products to our processes and our people, which is why we are delighted to sign up to the Science Based Targets Initiative. This provides measurable targets for our business to achieve and will ensure that we continue to match our words with actions that make a real difference.”