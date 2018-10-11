Scotland to hire experts in key markets to drive energy exports

Scotland is to appoint five international market specialists to support companies to maximise export opportunities in the energy supply chain.

They will be tasked with building a network of customers, government departments, regulators and intermediaries in the oil and gas markets in US, Mexico, India, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia – markets identified as having significant growth.

The energy specialists will also provide one-to-one support for Scottish businesses to help improve market access, share local insights and opportunities and develop an understanding of key regulatory drivers and market regulations.

The project is funded by the Scottish Government, Scottish Development International (SDI) and Opportunity North East (ONE).

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Our Programme for Government committed to expanding the network of in-market specialists to both identify untapped potential in overseas markets and to support Scotland’s export interests.

“These five new energy experts will provide a vital conduit between businesses in Scotland’s world-class energy supply chain and new, international markets – providing knowledge and advice to businesses and creating the vital networking opportunities that supply chain businesses require to get that all important ‘foot in the door’. We know from experience in other sectors that this could have a hugely positive impact for those businesses taking advantage of this opportunity to access specialist market expertise.”