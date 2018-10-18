Ian is the Retail Portfolio Manager in ScottishPower where he leads his team to develop, deliver and support products and services that mitigate customer’s exposure to energy cost risk. Utilising his 20 years’ experience in working in a Wholesale/Retail environment, he plays a key role in planning and delivering future strategies to manage wholesale market volatility and deliver new energy services initiatives.
Ian Steel
Ian is the Retail Portfolio Manager in ScottishPower where he leads his team to develop, deliver and support products and services that mitigate customer’s exposure to energy cost risk. Utilising his […]