NHS trusts get cash injection for efficiency measures

The UK Government has launched £46 million of new funding to help NHS trusts install energy efficient lighting.

The finance aims to save the public health organisation money on its electricity bills and reduce the carbon footprint of its facilities – the NHS currently spends more than £540 million each year on energy and related-interventions.

Such interventions include smart lighting, on-site power generation, building management system controls and ventilation control upgrades.

LED lighting has been judged to be the most effective energy saving technology for the NHS, with forecasted reductions in energy use of up to 20%, potential carbon savings of up to 45%, reduced ongoing maintenance costs and an improved patient experience from better quality lighting.

Trusts can now apply for a share of the funding – applications close at midday on the 30th of November.