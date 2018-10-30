Water-based hydrogen fuel ‘could halve cost of going zero emission’

A new water-based fuel could enable zero emission transport at half the price currently available.

Australian-Israeli startup Electriq~Global claims its fuel will provide an efficient, safe, clean and recyclable way to power electric vehicles.

The technology uses a catalyst to extract hydrogen from the 60% water mix, which is then harnessed to create electricity – the spent fuel can be captured and replenished with hydrogen and water for re-use.

The business stresses the fuel is safe and stable at ambient temperatures and pressures and claims it has an energy density of up to 15-times that of electric batteries currently in use.

It expects it to quadruple the range of existing electric buses and mean they can be recharged 30-times as quickly.

Electriq~Global CEO, Guy Michrowski, said: “Our technology brings dramatic news of improvement in driving range, refueling time and cost of fuel and changes the rules of the game in many fields, including transportation and energy storage.”