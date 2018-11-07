Until his recent retirement Phil Osborn was Head of Energy at Sainsbury’s Supermarkets Ltd

Phil has extensive experience in the procurement and management of energy, engineering and facilities services across a variety of sectors.

Throughout his career, Phil has been motivated to improve service and financial performance and has always maintained an active involvement in energy management.

As Head of Energy, Phil was responsible for the ongoing reduction in energy used by Sainsbury’s with a very challenging target to reduce carbon emissions by 30% on an absolute basis by 2020 from its 2005 baseline in a fast growing estate, and contributed significantly to it through major investment in energy efficiency. As well as undertaking some consultancy work since retirement, Phil dreams of success for Spurs.