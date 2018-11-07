UK council to advise PM on energy opportunities after Brexit

A new business council has been formed to advise Prime Minister Theresa May on how to create the best business conditions for the energy industry in the UK after Brexit.

The Industrial, Infrastructure and Manufacturing Council will also cover materials, aerospace, defence, advanced manufacturing, automotive, aviation, ports and rail, infrastructure, construction and housing and environmental services.

It will be co-chaired by Roger Carr from BAE Systems and Ian Davis from Rolls-Royce and Stephen Phipson, CEO of the manufacturers’ organisation EEF will be the business group representative.

It is among five new business councils announced by Mrs May – each will be co-chaired by two business leaders and have around 10 members representing core sectors of the UK economy.

Each council will aim to meet three times a year, twice with the prime minister and once with a senior cabinet minister, to provide high-level advice and policy recommendations on the critical issues affecting business after the UK leaves the EU.

Mrs May said: “The UK has always been one of the best places in the world to do business and is a leader in sectors from advanced manufacturing to the creative industries.

“Brexit presents a huge opportunity to build a better, stronger economy for people all over the country. So i’ve asked these new councils to advise on the opportunities and challenges facing business as we shape the UK for the future.”

The prime minister will meet with the co-chairs at Downing Street today, where she will set out their objectives and discuss cross-cutting issues such as productivity and international investment.