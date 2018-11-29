UK and Norway to collaborate on CCUS

The UK and Norway has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on international carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) projects.

Britain’s Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry and Norwegian Energy Minister Kjell-Børge inked the deal as part of their efforts to take the nations further towards their clean growth goals.

The announcement was made at the world’s first summit of 50 international leaders in Edinburgh yesterday – hosted by the UK and the International Energy Agency (IEA) – where they discussed the next crucial steps for making CCUS a reality to help reduce emissions and tackle climate change.

BEIS told ELN the agreement recognises the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two countries as well as their place on CCUS globally.

It added: “The MoU aims to create a framework of co-operation between the UK and Norway to facilitate sharing of technical knowledge, advice, skills and expertise on CCUS.”

Ms Perry also unveiled plans to have the nation’s first CCUS project up and running by the mid-2020s at the event.