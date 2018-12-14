GridBeyond and Electricity North West team up on flexible energy tech

GridBeyond and Electricity North West (Construction and Maintenance) have announced a new partnership to provide demand side response (DSR) and smart technology services.

They will supply more than 900 industrial, commercial and public sector sites in the North West of England and aim to help better manage the decentralisation and flexibility of energy in the region.

The firms say their offering will ensure industrial, commercial and public sector organisations in the area have access to “the best combined experience, expertise and innovation in energy”.

As well as enjoying operational and financial benefits, the companies behind the new partnership say their service will enable energy intensive businesses to play a significant role in combatting climate change.

Electricity North West (Construction and Maintenance) will manage power infrastructure to ensure there is no interruption to business processes, with GridBeyond providing machine learning technology to ensure energy resilience is improved and operations continue to run smoothly.

Wayne Muncaster, Managing Director of GridBeyond UK, said: “Our partnership with Electricity North West (Construction and Maintenance) illustrates our collective vision for transforming large energy consumers into smarter, more active participants in the energy market.

“The more businesses we can work with to deliver these enhanced energy services, the closer we are to a truly innovative and participative electricity system, providing value to the industrial, commercial and public sector businesses customers and improving the security of electricity supply nationally to all.”