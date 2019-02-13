Cuadrilla refused permission for second fracking site

The government has rejected Cuadrilla’s appeal to frack at a second site in the UK.

James Brokenshire, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government refused the application for drilling up to four exploratory wells, hydraulic fracturing of the wells and testing for hydrocarbons at the Roseacre Wood site in Lancashire.

He turned down the appeal because of concerns over lorry movements to the site, ruling the proposed development would have a “serious and very significant” impact on public safety, with 40 to 50 high goods vehicles expected to transport equipment per day.

The document states: “He agreed that this, combined with the deficiencies of the route, would be likely to result in a real and unacceptable risk to the safety of people using the public highway, including vulnerable road users. He agreed that in the absence of satisfactory mitigation measures, it could not be concluded that the use of the preferred route would represent a safe and sustainable approach.

“He further agreed that the proposed development would have a serious and very significant adverse impact on the safety of people using the public highway.”

Cuadrilla said it is “naturally disappointed” about the decision and will be examining the details in full before taking a position.

A spokesperson added: “However, we continue to be focused on the shale gas exploration site in Preston New Road, where we have recently released very encouraging flow test results from the UK’s first horizontal shale gas well.

“Cuadrilla and its investors remain committed to this opportunity and the overall prize for the UK, which includes energy security, jobs and revenue for the country. These are all well within our grasp at Preston New Road and we seek to further prove this concept in the weeks and months to come.”

Last week, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe accused the government of using “politically expedient, slippery backdoor manoeuvres” to end the fracking industry.