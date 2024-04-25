Octopus makes waves with tech disruptor investment

Octopus Energy has invested in Ocergy, a company focused on floating offshore wind solutions.

This partnership aims to innovate the industry by introducing new approaches to design and manufacturing, potentially reducing construction time and costs.

Ocergy’s strategy emphasises localised supply chains, creating job opportunities in areas where wind turbines are deployed.

With operations in the US and France, Ocergy aims to simplify transportation and assembly processes for turbine foundations.

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “Tech and innovation are fueling the energy revolution globally, so we’re always on the hunt for game-changing solutions that accelerate progress.”

Dominique Roddier, Chief Executive Officer of Ocergy, said: “It will empower us to scale up our operations and concentrate on delivering both pre-commercial and large scale floating offshore wind projects.”