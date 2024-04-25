New EV super hub opens near Southampton

Roadchef has unveiled a high-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging “super hub” at Rownhams Services Eastbound.

The hub features six 350KW chargers, including CCS and Chedemo connectors, designed to enable drivers to quickly charge their vehicles.

These chargers accept contactless payments and provide real-time status updates to popular EV charging maps.

Moreover, the chargers are powered by 100% net zero carbon energy.

Paul Comer, Director of EV implementation at Roadchef, said: “This is another fantastic milestone for Roadchef and our partnership with GRIDSERVE as we level up EV charging infrastructure across the country.

” We are committed to supporting Britain’s journey to become safer and greener.”