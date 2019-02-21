UK supports power plant refurbishment in Iraq

UK Export Finance (UKEF) is guaranteeing financing worth around £26 million to support the refurbishment of a power station in southern Iraq.

Siemens has won a contract to upgrade one of the four 320MW turbines and help boost the overall efficiency and output of the Al Mussaib power plant.

The facility, which has been operating since the latter half of the 1980s, is one of the main providers of electricity for the city of Baghdad.

Darren Davidson, Managing Director – Power Generation Services, Power & Gas at Siemens UK said: “The Siemens site in Newcastle, previously Parsons, has been contracted to refurbish Unit 3 with new steam generator shafts and auxiliary equipment. The scope of work involves the removal of all centreline rotating elements and replacement with newly manufactured components.

“Work is ongoing and is due to be completed in May this year which will ensure power in time for the heavy summer demand. This is part of an on-going, long term project with our customer Ministry of Electricity to support Al Mussaib power station in Iraq.”

Baroness Fairhead, Trade and Export Promotion Minister added: “I am delighted that UK Export Finance is supporting the first phase of the refurbishment, which will have such a significant impact on the supply and security of electricity in southern Iraq.

“The demand for UK expertise on complex projects like this highlights the UK’s leadership in this sector… I encourage like-minded businesses to get in touch with UKEF to learn more about the kind of financial support we can provide.”