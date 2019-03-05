SSE launches £30m project to move IT infrastructure to the cloud

SSE has launched a £30 million project to move its entire IT infrastructure to the cloud.

The UK’s second-largest energy company, which is based in Scotland and has more than nine million customers, is reported to be seeking a three-year framework agreement, with options to extend the contract by two further years if necessary.

The shift is expected to enable better and more in-depth big data analytics.

The firm’s current IT estate is understood to include a mix of different architecture resulting from a number of company acquisitions in recent years, where IT infrastructure was absorbed directly from the firms in question.

Stephen Stead, Head of Strategy New Markets and Digital Services for SSE Enterprise, said: “This is part of a wider transformation that will encompass SSE’s full breadth of services including distributed energy, electric vehicle charging, building energy management street lighting, fibre communications services and power network management.”