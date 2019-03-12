Gillian Noble, Sales Director, ScottishPower

Gillian holds a BA Hons in Marketing and Human Resources from Strathclyde Business School. She joined ScottishPower in 2000 and has enjoyed a varied career across all aspects of Domestic and Business Sales and Marketing. She has been a member of the Retail and Generation Management Team since 2011 and was appointed to her current role as Sales Director in September 2015. Gillian’s responsibilities include: developing and delivering ScottishPower’s strategic approach to the acquisition of Domestic, SME, Industrial & Commercial and Energy Services customer base and leading the delivery of the company’s key energy efficiency and fuel poverty government obligations.