Nuclear industry calls on G7 for clear deployment plans

The Nuclear Industry Association, along with nuclear trade associations from various countries, has urged G7 governments to develop clear plans for nuclear energy deployment.

Emphasising the importance of maximising existing nuclear power plants and extending their lifespans, the industry also advocates for policies supporting advanced nuclear technologies.

The industry calls for clarity on funding mechanisms, access to climate finance and recognition of nuclear energy as a sustainable investment.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, highlights nuclear energy’s role in meeting emissions targets and ensuring energy security.

Tom Greatrex said: “The UK has set an ambitious target of reaching 24GW of nuclear capacity by 2050 which is essential to meet net zero and energy security goals.

“Globally, 25 nations pledged to triple their nuclear capacity at COP28.

“Turning these targets into reality is now of the utmost importance and this statement shows there is widespread support for that to happen at pace and at scale so we can make real progress.”