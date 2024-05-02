Login
SSE acquires 100MW battery storage project

SSE has secured 100MW battery storage project near Dungannon, potentially becoming Northern Ireland's largest facility
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/02/2024 9:45 AM
ENGIE snaps up 50MW battery storage project in Scotland
Image: Shutterstock
SSE has acquired a 100MW battery storage project near Dungannon, County Tyrone, from Heron Energy.

The project, named Derrymeen battery energy storage system (BESS), aims to become Northern Ireland’s largest battery storage facility, providing up to 200MWh of stored energy for flexible dispatch during peak demand periods.

Subject to final investment decision, construction is expected to start early next year and be operational by the end of 2026.

Daniel Barnes, Head of Solar and Battery Development (Ireland), SSE Renewables, said: “This acquisition further demonstrates SSE Renewables’ aim to lead the way in the transition to net zero, as we build out vital battery energy storage systems that will be capable of making the grid more resilient, while maximising the opportunity to harness surplus renewable energy generated from onshore wind and solar generation in Northern Ireland for use at times when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.”

Damien O’Callaghan, Managing Director of Heron Group, commented: “This is the first of a large number of developments currently underway and by harnessing the power of renewables, we will not only reduce our carbon footprint but also contribute to a brighter, cleaner future for generations to come.”

Suzanne Wylie, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “This deal marks a significant milestone between two leading businesses with a very strong footprint across Northern Ireland.

“The investment is timely, as NI businesses continue to reiterate the need to deliver a strong energy infrastructure which supports their sustainability targets.”

