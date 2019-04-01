Got an innovative tech to tackle water issues?

United Utilities is seeking innovative, new technology companies that can help tackle issues in the water industry.

It has launched its second Innovation Lab accelerator programme, which offers an opportunity for businesses to collaborate with the water company to test, develop and demonstrate their product or service over a 10-week period.

This year’s categories are focused on how businesses can help the water firm develop its ‘Systems Thinking’ plans that include helping deliver a “world class” customer service and enabling consumers to be in control of their water usage, sharing best practice and knowledge across the organisation, managing large amounts of data and helping provide sustainable and cost effective services for customers.

The programme is expected to help successful applicants build relationships, potentially leading to longer term commercial partnerships.

Steve Fraser, United Utilities Chief Operating Officer, said: “Last year’s Innovation Lab was a huge success. We made connections and set up contracts with some exciting new suppliers that would never have crossed our path otherwise. It’s fair to say that the Lab helped us to hone our PR19 business plan, bringing innovation right to the forefront to help meet the challenge of delivering more to our customers for less.

“We’re very excited to launch the second Innovation Lab and we’re looking forward to hearing from even more companies with great ideas. Together we can develop those ideas into better and more efficient services, not just for our own customers but right across the water industry.”

Applications are open until 15th April 2019.